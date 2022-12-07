Women in the Federal Council – a history

With the election of Elisabeth Baume-Schneider to the Swiss government on December 7, 2022, the number of women who have served as ministers comes to 10. The meagre total is a sign of the long road that women took towards political inclusion in the country.
This content was published on December 7, 2022 - 12:21
A journalist at Swiss Radio International, the predecessor of SWI swissinfo.ch, beginning in 1999. Started out as an investigative journalist and TV reporter in Mexico.
Social Democrat Baume-Schneider was elected along with the People’s Party (right-wing) Albert Rösti to replace outgoing ministers Simonetta Sommaruga and Ueli Maurer, respectively.
Four years ago, on December 5, 2018, two women were elected simultaneously to the government for the first time: Viola Amherd became the eighth female minister, and Karin Keller-Sutter the ninth.
Although women’s suffrage was introduced in 1971 in Switzerland, a first female minister only came 13 years later with the 1984 election of Elisabeth Kopp. Progress following this was also slow: to date, 111 men have served as ministers, compared to the 10 women.
Members of the government are elected every four years by the joint chambers of parliament; votes also take place whenever a sitting minister decides to step down.
