How a chocolate is made in the lab

This content was published on July 8, 2021 - 15:25

In a laboratory of the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Wädenswil, researchers for the first time have developed a cell culture from cocoa beans. Out of this, they can make any quantity of chocolate.

SWI swissinfo.ch looked over the team’s shoulders during the manufacturing process.



