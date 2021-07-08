How a chocolate is made in the lab
In a laboratory of the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Wädenswil, researchers for the first time have developed a cell culture from cocoa beans. Out of this, they can make any quantity of chocolate.
SWI swissinfo.ch looked over the team’s shoulders during the manufacturing process.
