How China infiltrates Switzerland

China has been in the global spotlight as the organiser of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The sporting celebration took place in February as Beijing continues to mount an offensive to become the leading world power and impose its values.

This content was published on March 25, 2022 - 09:00

RTS

This 2021 documentary by French public television, RTS, looks at China's global influence and how it attempts to infiltrate Switzerland.

Chinese agents attacking a demonstrator in Switzerland, spies harassing Uyghurs who have found refuge in Switzerland or informal networks trying to influence Swiss political and economic decision-makers: China is exerting its power on Swiss territory, even getting involved in local communal affairs.

Meanwhile, on the global stage Beijing is waging a major offensive to become the leading world power and to impose its values, which are often very different from those of Western democracies.