How photos told stories before Instagram

Unknown / © Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Postcard salesman in Paris, © Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Anaglyph vom Mond, © Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre De Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Porträts von Malern und Bildhauern, © Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Bathers, unknown / © as a collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Woman on a balcony in Paris. Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Advertisement for furniture. Unknown / © Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Queen Victoria by William Bambridge. © Collection by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

Damaged French regiment flag, Legendre / © Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron Kabinett, Basel. All rights reserved.

This content was published on July 22, 2020 - 18:06

Helen James Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017. More

Swiss photo collectors Ruth and Peter Herzog have acquired over 500,000 historical photos depicting all walks of life since 1839. What started as a find at a flea market has become one of the biggest single collections of photographs worldwide, reflecting major developments in analog photography.

The photographs – many taken by unknown amateur photographers – shed light on an abundance of motifs and themes from around the world and illustrate how photography tells stories and relates history. The collection as a whole maps a variety of approaches to exploring the world through photography.

Ruth and Peter Herzog’s vast archive has its home in the Herzog and de Meuron Kabinett , a charitable foundation established by Peter Herzog’s brother, the architect Jacques Herzog. Jacques Herzog and fellow architect Pierre de Meuron have designed the exhibition, comprising around 400 photos from the collection, which is now being shown in Switzerland for the first time.



