How photos told stories before Instagram

This content was published on July 22, 2020 - 18:06
Swiss photo collectors Ruth and Peter Herzog have acquired over 500,000 historical photos depicting all walks of life since 1839. What started as a find at a flea market has become one of the biggest single collections of photographs worldwide, reflecting major developments in analog photography.
The photographs – many taken by unknown amateur photographers – shed light on an abundance of motifs and themes from around the world and illustrate how photography tells stories and relates history. The collection as a whole maps a variety of approaches to exploring the world through photography.
Ruth and Peter Herzog’s vast archive has its home in the Herzog and de Meuron Kabinett , a charitable foundation established by Peter Herzog’s brother, the architect Jacques Herzog. Jacques Herzog and fellow architect Pierre de Meuron have designed the exhibition, comprising around 400 photos from the collection, which is now being shown in Switzerland for the first time.