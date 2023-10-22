Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

How the Swiss Abroad vote differently

This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 22:02
SRF/CS

How do the Swiss Abroad vote differently?

While there are 220,000 Swiss Abroad registered to vote, not all of them vote every time for various reasons. The average voter turnout for the Swiss Abroad is comparatively low, at around 25%.

SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Balz Rigendinger shares his expertise with Swiss public television, SRF.

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.