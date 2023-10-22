How the Swiss Abroad vote differently
This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 22:02
- Deutsch Balz Rigendinger bei SRF (original)
- Español Balz Rigendinger en SRF
How do the Swiss Abroad vote differently?
While there are 220,000 Swiss Abroad registered to vote, not all of them vote every time for various reasons. The average voter turnout for the Swiss Abroad is comparatively low, at around 25%.
SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Balz Rigendinger shares his expertise with Swiss public television, SRF.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.