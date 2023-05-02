How we work: Debates
You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains our debates and why we chose this format to interact with you.
This content was published on May 2, 2023
- Español Cómo trabajamos: Conversaciones
- 中文 我们如何工作：讨论
- Français Comment nous travaillons: les débats
- 日本語 swissinfo.chを知る～意見交換ページ
A few years ago we asked ourselves how we can foster a better exchange among our readers and also between our journalists and readers. If you want to know why we moved away from comments directly below articles, what these debates are and who decides the topics, watch this video.
Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know via this link:
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.