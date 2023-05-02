How we work: Debates

Navigation

You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains our debates and why we chose this format to interact with you.

This content was published on May 2, 2023

A few years ago we asked ourselves how we can foster a better exchange among our readers and also between our journalists and readers. If you want to know why we moved away from comments directly below articles, what these debates are and who decides the topics, watch this video.

