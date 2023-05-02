How we work: Debates

You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains our debates and why we chose this format to interact with you.

This content was published on May 2, 2023

Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

A few years ago we asked ourselves how we can foster a better exchange among our readers and also between our journalists and readers. If you want to know why we moved away from comments directly below articles, what these debates are and who decides the topics, watch this video.

Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know via this link: