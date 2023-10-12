How we work: opinion pieces
You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Virginie Mangin, head of editors, explains what opinion pieces, or op-eds, are.
This content was published on October 12, 2023 - 09:00
What are opinion pieces, or op-eds? Who writes them? These were questions we received from our readers. In this instalment of our “How we work” video series, Virginie Mangin explains what they are, how we find contributors, and how you can see that an article on our site is an opinion piece.
Do you have any other questions about how we work? Let us know via this link:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.