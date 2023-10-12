How we work: opinion pieces

You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Virginie Mangin, head of editors, explains what opinion pieces, or op-eds, are.

This content was published on October 12, 2023 - 09:00

Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

What are opinion pieces, or op-eds? Who writes them? These were questions we received from our readers. In this instalment of our “How we work” video series, Virginie Mangin explains what they are, how we find contributors, and how you can see that an article on our site is an opinion piece.

Do you have any other questions about how we work? Let us know via this link: