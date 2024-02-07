How we work: quality

How do we ensure that our content is correct? Is there censorship at SWI swissinfo.ch? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

This content was published on February 7, 2024 - 09:00

Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

SWI swissinfo.ch publishes in ten languages. We asked you what you wanted to know about our work. In this video, editor-in-chief Mark Livingston talks about how we ensure the quality of our content and he responds to criticism.

Do you have a question about our work? You can ask it here:

