How we work: quality
How do we ensure that our content is correct? Is there censorship at SWI swissinfo.ch? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.
This content was published on February 7, 2024 - 09:00
- Deutsch Wie wir arbeiten: Qualität (original)
- Español Cómo trabajamos: calidad
- Português Como trabalhamos: qualidade
- 中文 我们如何工作：保证质量
- عربي كيف نعمل؟ وكيف نضمن جودة محتوانا؟
- Français Comment nous travaillons: la qualité
- Pусский Как работает портал SWI: наш отдел технического контроля
- 日本語 swissinfo.chを知る～コンテンツの質
SWI swissinfo.ch publishes in ten languages. We asked you what you wanted to know about our work. In this video, editor-in-chief Mark Livingston talks about how we ensure the quality of our content and he responds to criticism.
Do you have a question about our work? You can ask it here:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.