How we work: the JTI certificate
You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains what the “JTI certificate” stands for.
This content was published on April 27, 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch is a member of the Journalism Trust Initiative, which is a label that appears on our website below every article. Do you want to know what it means? We explain what it stands for in this video.
