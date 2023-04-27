Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

How we work: the JTI certificate

You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains what the “JTI certificate” stands for.

This content was published on April 27, 2023

SWI swissinfo.ch is a member of the Journalism Trust Initiative, which is a label that appears on our website below every article. Do you want to know what it means? We explain what it stands for in this video.

Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know via this link:

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.