How we work: the JTI certificate

You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore, our head of audience, explains what the “JTI certificate” stands for.

This content was published on April 27, 2023

Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

SWI swissinfo.ch is a member of the Journalism Trust Initiative, which is a label that appears on our website below every article. Do you want to know what it means? We explain what it stands for in this video.

Do you have any questions about how we work? Let us know via this link: