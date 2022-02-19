Navigation

HR Giger and the failed version of 'Dune'

  • A painting by HR Giger for Alejandro Jodorowsky's 'Dune'. Giger was not very well known at the time - he only became famous with 'Alien' (1979). sony pictures classics
  • The storyboard that Jodorowsky created with the comic artist Moebius. sony pictures classics
  • Harkonnen himself was to be played by Orson Welles, but nothing came of it. sony pictures classics
  • Another of Giger's depictions of the planet Harkonnen for 'Dune' sony pictures classics
  • Design for a pirate spaceship by Chris Foss. The British artist was known at the time for the cover illustrations of many science fiction books, including Isaac Asimov's bestseller. sony pictures classics
  • Sketch by Chris Foss for another spaceship. sony pictures classics
  • A scene from David Lynch's 1984 version of 'Dune'. Although this production has nothing to do with Jodorowsky's project, the film's set leans heavily on the sci-fi imagery of Moebius, Giger, Floss and others. Credit: Aa Film Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
  • HR Giger, surrounded by his sculptures and paintings in Zurich in 1995. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi
  • A page from Jodorowsky's epic 'Dune' storyboard, of which there were only ten copies. Afp Or Licensors
  • In 2013 Frank Pavich made a documentary about the unmade film. Credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo
  • Alejandro Jodorowsky in Paris in 2013. Credit: Af Archive / Alamy Stock Photo


    This content was published on February 19, 2022 - 09:00

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

