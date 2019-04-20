Navigation

illegal orders Switzerland is being flooded with prohibited weapons

People in Switzerland are buying weapons online, sometimes without even knowing that they're illegal here. From 2015 to 2017, around 4,000 illegal weapons a year were confiscated by customs. In 2018, this amount almost doubled. The majority of the weapons confiscated has been sent here by post. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

