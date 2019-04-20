This content was published on April 20, 2019 9:45 AM

People in Switzerland are buying weapons online, sometimes without even knowing that they're illegal here. From 2015 to 2017, around 4,000 illegal weapons a year were confiscated by customs. In 2018, this amount almost doubled. The majority of the weapons confiscated has been sent here by post. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



