Swiss perspectives in 10 languages

Images Vevey 2020

  • Jeff Mermelstein, United States Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Christian Boltanski, France Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Andre Kuenzy, Switzerland Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Gloria Oyarzabal, Spain Images Vevey
  • Refik Anadol, Turkey Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Penelope Umbrico, United States Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Maurice Schobinger, France Images Vevey
  • Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler, Switzerland / Ireland Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • Peter Funch, Denmark Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

    Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story