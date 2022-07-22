Navigation

In action with the rubbish police

  • Rubbish attracts rubbish. This is also true in Basel. Eleni Kougionis
  • The waste inspectors receive reports of illegal waste disposal via tablet. Eleni Kougionis
  • The loading area is still empty: the lorry at the beginning of its round. Eleni Kougionis
  • The inspectors wear gloves whenever they reach into the rubbish. Eleni Kougionis
  • Badly lit passages are hotspots of illegal rubbish. Eleni Kougionis
  • Some people also see construction sites as an invitation to leave their rubbish lying around. Eleni Kougionis
  • In Basel, household waste is collected in blue sacks. There are fines for black sacks. Eleni Kougionis
  • The inspectors' lorry seems small compared with the other vehicles at the waste incineration plant. Eleni Kougionis
  • Many recycling bottles are found in the illegally dumped waste. Their disposal at the collection point is free in Switzerland. Eleni Kougionis
  • The rubbish inspectors carefully inspect every possible piece of evidence Eleni Kougionis
  • Th pig mascot on the rubbish sacks aims to raise awareness among the people of Basel for a clean city. Eleni Kougionis
  • Most of the waste does not go along the conveyor. Eleni Kougionis
  • At the end of the day the inspectors throw their disposable protective suits into the rubbish Eleni Kougionis
  • If there is clear evidence, "litter sinners" will receive a fine. Eleni Kougionis
