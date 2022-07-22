Life & Aging In action with the rubbish police Rubbish attracts rubbish. This is also true in Basel. Eleni Kougionis The waste inspectors receive reports of illegal waste disposal via tablet. Eleni Kougionis The loading area is still empty: the lorry at the beginning of its round. Eleni Kougionis The inspectors wear gloves whenever they reach into the rubbish. Eleni Kougionis Badly lit passages are hotspots of illegal rubbish. Eleni Kougionis Some people also see construction sites as an invitation to leave their rubbish lying around. Eleni Kougionis In Basel, household waste is collected in blue sacks. There are fines for black sacks. Eleni Kougionis The inspectors' lorry seems small compared with the other vehicles at the waste incineration plant. Eleni Kougionis Many recycling bottles are found in the illegally dumped waste. Their disposal at the collection point is free in Switzerland. Eleni Kougionis The rubbish inspectors carefully inspect every possible piece of evidence Eleni Kougionis Th pig mascot on the rubbish sacks aims to raise awareness among the people of Basel for a clean city. Eleni Kougionis Most of the waste does not go along the conveyor. Eleni Kougionis At the end of the day the inspectors throw their disposable protective suits into the rubbish Eleni Kougionis If there is clear evidence, "litter sinners" will receive a fine. Eleni Kougionis This content was published on July 22, 2022 - 09:00 July 22, 2022 - 09:00 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Abfalldedektive auf Tour Pусский (ru) Вместе с мусорными детективами на улицах Базеля. More More Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland Tell friends you're visiting Switzerland and inevitably, some reactions will be full of clichés. Tags: Law and order Work Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Watch us on YouTube! Visit our YouTube channel for informative and entertaining videos on a range of topics, including science, politics and Swiss people living abroad. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.