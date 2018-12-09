Navigation

Twenty female theologians have published a feminist version of the Bible - a reinterpretation for the 21st century. It provides a commentary on the changes in the Christian tradition and also on patriarchal interpretations. There is a lot of interest in the publication due to the recent events of #MeToo and the 'Time's Up' movement.
