Twenty female theologians have published a feminist version of the Bible - a reinterpretation for the 21st century. It provides a commentary on the changes in the Christian tradition and also on patriarchal interpretations. There is a lot of interest in the publication due to the recent events of #MeToo and the 'Time's Up' movement.
(RTS/swissinfo.ch)
In the name of the mother A feminist version of the Bible
Twenty female theologians have published a feminist version of the Bible - a reinterpretation for the 21st century. It provides a commentary on the changes in the Christian tradition and also on patriarchal interpretations. There is a lot of interest in the publication due to the recent events of #MeToo and the 'Time's Up' movement.