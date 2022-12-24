Swiss Made Inside the Mondaine watchmaking factory Exported worldwide, the Mondaine group's watches are all set to Swiss time Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The Bernheim family bought the licence to produce the miniature version of the Swiss railway station clocks in 1986. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch More than 90% of the watches that leave the Mondaine workshops are exported abroad Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The work of the operators requires meticulousness and concentration Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Watch crowns ready to be attached. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The new, ultra-modern Mondaine plant was built in 2009 at a cost of almost CHF10 million. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Fluorescent markers ready to be glued to the watch face, allowing the time to be displayed in the dark. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch An operator applies glue and sets up the twelve illuminated points of the watch ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The numerous watch components delivered by subcontractors are stored randomly until they are assembled Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch These fixing brackets for watch hands are delivered with the movements and then replaced by the real watch hands Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Most of the watches of the Mondaine group are equipped with quartz movements Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Parts of older models are kept in stock for after-sales service Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch In total, Mondaine employs almost 130 people at its various sites. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Some of the fluorescent markers are machine glued to the dials of Luminox models ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch While the group's headquarters are in Schwyz, Mondaine's production workshops are located in Biberist, in the canton of Solothurn, a watchmaking region where it is easier to recruit skilled labour Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Mondaine's production employees work in an aseptic, climate-controlled environment. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on December 24, 2022 - 10:30 December 24, 2022 - 10:30 Other languages: 5 Deutsch (de) In den Uhrmacherwerkstätten von Mondaine Português (pt) Na fábrica do Mondaine Français (fr) Dans les ateliers horlogers de Mondaine Pусский (ru) В мастерской часовой фирмы Mondaine Italiano (it) Negli atelier di Mondaine More More Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests While there is this deep-rooted tradition of respect of the environment in Switzerland it does not necessarily extend beyond the country's borders. Tags: Business Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Film Selection SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.