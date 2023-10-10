Foreign affairs Introducing the players Danilo Conta is the president of the foundation "Reborn to Live in Peace", which supports seven former combatants and seven victims in their social reintegration. swissinfo.ch Rodrigo Londoño Echeverry was the last FARC commander to sign the peace agreement with the government of Juan Manuel Santos - Santos received the Nobel Peace Prize for the agreement in 2016. swissinfo.ch The psychologist Maria Margarita Florez Pineda and her association "Children of Truth" advocate for affected families and have given important impulses to the reconciliation process. swissinfo.ch Luis Fernando Borja Aristizabal is the first high-ranking military officer to publicly admit to involvement in extrajudicial executions. swissinfo.ch This content was published on October 10, 2023 - 09:00 October 10, 2023 - 09:00 Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss federal elections 2023 It's time to decide who sits in the Swiss parliament by casting your vote in the federal elections on October 22. Here's our election guide.
