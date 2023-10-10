Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Introducing the players

  • Danilo Conta is the president of the foundation "Reborn to Live in Peace", which supports seven former combatants and seven victims in their social reintegration. swissinfo.ch
  • Rodrigo Londoño Echeverry was the last FARC commander to sign the peace agreement with the government of Juan Manuel Santos - Santos received the Nobel Peace Prize for the agreement in 2016. swissinfo.ch
  • The psychologist Maria Margarita Florez Pineda and her association "Children of Truth" advocate for affected families and have given important impulses to the reconciliation process. swissinfo.ch
  • Luis Fernando Borja Aristizabal is the first high-ranking military officer to publicly admit to involvement in extrajudicial executions. swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on October 10, 2023 - 09:00

    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

    Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.