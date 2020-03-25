Print See in other languages: 6 See in other languages: 6 Languages: 6 Arabic (ar)توظيف القطاع الخاص في مساعدات التنمية: فكرة جيّدة أم سيئة؟ German (de)Einbezug des Privatsektors in die Entwicklungshilfe – eine gute oder schlechte Idee? Spanish (es)Involucrar al sector privado en la ayuda al desarrollo: ¿una idea buena o mala? Japanese (ja)開発援助に民間セクターを抱き込む － 名案か愚案か Russian (ru)Частные деньги и помощь развитию: за и против! Chinese (zh)让私人投资商参与救助项目-好主意坏主意？ Involving the private sector in development aid – a good or bad idea? Embed code <iframe title="Involving the private sector in development aid – a good or bad idea?" src='//player.swissinfo.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:45637170' width='640' height='360' name='Involving the private sector in development aid – a good or bad idea?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above.