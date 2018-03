This content was published on June 16, 2010 12:29 PM Jun 16, 2010 - 12:29

New folk dances from canton Graubünden/Grisons in the typical 'Oberalp' style played with three clarinets, two Swiss diatonic accordions and double bass. All compositions by accordionist and musical leader Arno Jehli.

Heiweh-Musig. Walzer.

Kapelle Oberalp

