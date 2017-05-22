In Basel I lived with the Dance of Death - was the title of a 2000 show at the Museum Jean Tinguely, which highlighted the artist's works in the 1960s. Tinguely’s obsession with death is said to have been inspired by the Basel carnival’s macabre dances. (Tinguely Museum)

The Tinguely Fountain in Basel was built in 1977, with the sculptures "talking" to each other, just like the actors who once performed in a theatre on this spot. (Keystone)

The actor and artist Dennis Hopper, (left), and Jean Tinguely greet each other at the private view of Hopper's exhibition at the Kunsthalle Basel, in 1988. (Keystone)

Jean Tinguely designed his own exhibition poster for a show in the Zurich Museum of Fine Arts in 1982. (RDB)

Jean Tinguely, himself born in Fribourg, built this memorial in the city to his friend Jo Siffert. Formula 1 driver Siffert was killed in an accident in 1971 at Brands Hatch. (Keystone)

The Fata Morgana sculpture (1985) during an exhibition at the Tinguely Museum in 2012. (Keystone)

The Stravisnky fountain, a whimsical public work near the Centre Gerorges Pompidou, in Paris, by Jean Tinguely and Niki de Saint Phalle. It is a popular tourist attraction. (AFP)

Tinguely, seen during the installation of his Heureka art work at the 1964 Swiss National Exhibition in Lausanne. This large kinetic sculpture, which includes iron bars, steel wheels and electric motors, was his first public work.

Metamechanics by Jean Tinguely, as seen in the Museum Jean Tinguely in Basel, which shows early works (1954-1959) by the artist. (Keystone)

May 22, 2017 - 10:52

The internationally-known Swiss artist was born on May 22, 1925 in Fribourg, Switzerland, and would have been 92 today. He was most famous for his unusual sculptures with moving parts. Often cheerful and playful, they also sometimes showed a touch of melancholy.

Tinguely, also known as Jeannot, grew up in Basel. He trained as a shop-window decorator, and used wire figures early on in the displays for the department store where he worked.

He first started to make moving sculptures in 1954. Over the next years, his art works gained him an international reputation: a huge self-destructing mechanical sculptureexternal link in the garden in the Museum of Modern Art in New York (1960) had a big impact.

From the end of the 1970s water became ever more present in his works. Later, Tinguely included animal material, such as bones and skulls. Light was also a theme, such as in his Luminatorexternal link from 1991, his last major work.

Tinguely was married to the artist Niki de Saint Phalleexternal link – his second marriage – and is buried in Neyruz, canton Fribroug, where he lived for many years. His grave features a kinetic sculpture. He died on August 30, 1991, at the age of 66.

(Text: Gaby Ochsenbein, swissinfo.ch, picture editor: Ester Unterfinger,swissinfo.ch)