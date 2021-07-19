Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Knowledge, Treasures and Memories of the Rohingya

  • 'Our Beautiful Camp' depicts life at the camp in Bangladesh by ten young Rohingya women working on the embroidery project. It features over 80 individual pieces of embroidery. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Shahida Win, a Rohingya woman poet and cultural researcher, writes in three languages: Burmese, English, and Rohingya. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Mohammed Toyub is a teenage inventor who built a model aati gari (excavator) by recalling the ones he saw on television. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Noor Ali picked up the carpentry trade from his father and continues to explore its new avenues through imagination and dedication. For the RCMC collection, he made miniature model boats to preserve the Rohingya traditions of wood art. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Left: Zueer is a stiff, cape-like garment used as a raincoat, by Ambia Khatun. Right: Sai is a simple bamboo fish trap used by Rohingya fishermen, by Nurul Islam. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Creating for the Rohingya helps them to escape memories of losing family members and their homeland. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Portrait of basketry artisan Imam Hossen, painted by Enayet Khan. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
  • Foyez Ahammod is a practitioner of futhi-reading, an ancient storytelling tradition found in rural areas of Bengal and Arakan. rohingyaculturalmemorycentre.iom
    This content was published on July 19, 2021 - 09:00

    Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Join the conversation!

    With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

    You can Login or register here.