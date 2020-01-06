Also known as the Alpine hare, this animal is brown in summer and turns white in winter as a form of camouflage. The white fur also provides additional warmth. Meanwhile, the hare’s especially wide paws help with walking on snow – much like snowshoes prevent human feet from sinking. Apropos winter sports: people are urged to stay on trails and pistes to avoid frightening animals like the mountain hare, which burns valuable calories when running away.
Lifespan: 3-4 years
Weight: ca. 3kg, with females slightly heavier
Food: grasses, herbs, heather, twigs, bark
Where to find: at 700-3,800 metres over sea level
Conservation status: least concern
(SRF/swissinfo.ch)