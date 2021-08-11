#LocarnoCloseup
Critics Academy Locarno74
For reference, here you will find links to info on the films mentioned by the critics:
Caitlin Quinlan: Mis hermanos sueñan despertosExternal link (My brothers dream awake), Vengeance Is Mine All Others Pay CashExternal link, Petite SolangeExternal link
Alan Mattli: Monte VeritàExternal link, Soul of a BeastExternal link, The RiverExternal link, Agia EmiExternal link (Holy Emy), GerdaExternal link, Jiao ma tang huiExternal link (A New Old Play).
Pfuong Le: Senza pietàExternal link (Without pity), Mad GodExternal link.
Eduardo Simantob: Pathos Ethos LogosExternal link (10-hour Portuguese film).
