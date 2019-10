This content was published on October 20, 2019 10:59 PM

The presidents of the major Swiss parties give their views on the opportunities that a new parliament presents. For some it's a chance to work together, for others it's time to tackle long-standing issues. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram