Loss of nationality: injustice for Swiss women and their children





This content was published on June 14, 2023

Melanie Eichenberger, Emilie Ridard

Until 1952, any Swiss woman who married a foreigner lost her nationality. This "marriage rule" had disastrous, even fatal, consequences for thousands of women, particularly during the Second World War. Despite several revisions to the law since 1953, the injustice continues, particularly for the descendants of these Swiss women.

