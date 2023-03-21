Lucerne welcomes the young Swiss politicians of the future
Should children get involved in politics? This is not the kind of question you’re likely hear in Lucerne, home to a “children’s parliament” for 8-14-year-olds for the past 30 years. SWI swissinfo.ch visited their most recent session.
- Español En Lucerna participan los niños
- 中文 在卢塞恩，孩子也有发言权
- عربي رأي الأطفال محفوظ في لوتسيرن
SWI talked to Lorena, Mattis and Enno, three of 90 youngsters taking part in the annual children's parliament in Lucerne in central Switzerland. In this short video the children describe their extraordinary activities.
Lorena and Mattis, aged 11 and 13 respectively, are members of the co-presidency of the parliament and chair the sessions, which take place three times a year on Wednesday afternoons. Ten-year old Enno meanwhile already has a clear plan for his political future.
The children certainly seem to have “democracy skills” - they know exactly what instruments they have and how they can use them to get involved in city politics. And they can. Their most powerful political instrument available to them is the postulate – the ability to pose a question to politicians, giving the young children the same power as members of the traditional city parliament for adults.
