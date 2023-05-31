Make your voice heard
Do you have something to say on democracy where you are based? Let me know and I can visit and report your story.
This content was published on May 31, 2023
Do you have something to say on democracy where you are based? Let me know and I can visit and report your story.
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.