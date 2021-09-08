Navigation

Mao Zedong

  • Mao Zedong in front of the entrance of the Red Academy, Yan’an, China, 1938. Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte
  • The Chinese Ambassador in Bern. The funeral service for Mao Zedong was only attended by embassy staff. Keystone / Str
  • Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949 announcing the founding of the People's Republic of China. Credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
  • Mao Zedong announces the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 1949. Credit: World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
  • Federal Councillor Willi Ritschard and Armin Baltensweiler (left) just before their departure for their official visit to China and the first flight of Swissair from Zurich to Beijing. Zurich Kloten airport, April 6, 1975. Keystone / Str
  • US President Richard Nixon shaking hands with the head of the Chinese Communist Party, Mao Zedong, during Nixon's historic visit to China in 1972. Credit: Iandagnall Computing / Alamy Stock Photo
  • Visit of Federal Councillor Pierre Graber to the People's Palace, 1974. Keystone / Str
    This content was published on September 9, 2021 - 00:00

