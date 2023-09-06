Navigation

Marc Progin's pictorial coverage of the democracy movement protests in Hong Kong

  • The young Chinese bank employee moments before he was attacked. The perpetrator was never found - despite seamless video surveillance. The 78-year-old Swiss photographer Marc Progin was charged as the culprit. Marc@progin.com
