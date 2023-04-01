Culture Mario Botta's architecture Evry Cathedral, or Cathedrale de la Resurrection d'Evry, built in 1992-95, Evry, France. AFP View of the Banca del Gottardo bank in Lugano in southern Switzerland, built in 1982-1988. Keystone Exterior view of the Tata Consultancy Services offices in Hyderabad, India, which hosts mainly Indian IT firms. Lukas Lehmann/Keystone The 13-floor casino in Campione, an Italian enclave, in the Swiss canton of Ticino. It is not only the largest building in the village of 2,700 inhabitants but also the main employer. The 50-metre-high building is designed to accommodate 3,100 guests in various casino rooms. It is one of Italy's oldest casinos and also the largest in Europe. Karl Mathis/Keystone The Church of the Holy Face (Chiesa del Santo Volto) in Turin, Italy, was built in 2000-2006. AFP The Petra Winery in Suvereto in southern Tuscany, Italy. Keystone The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo was built in 1990. Keystone The Dortmund city and state library in Germany was built in 1995-1999. Keystone Exterior view of the original facade of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) by Mario Botta (brick), which was expanded by the Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta (white background). The museum opened to the public on May 14, 2016 after being closed for three years for renovations. Keystone Interior of the chapel of Chiesa San Giovanni Battista in Mogno, canton Ticino, Switzerland. Built between 1986-1996. Keystone Inside the Tinguely Museum, Basel, Switzerland. Built between 1993-1996. Keystone The Business Center Bellinzona (left) was built in 1997 originally for the telephone operator Swisscom. The large brick building now houses a business centre with conference and seminar rooms and is partly the seat of the National Criminal Court. Keystone The mountain restaurant "Steinblume", or Fiore di pietra, on Monte Generoso in canton Ticino, Switzerland. Keystone The Mineralbad & Spa Rigi Kaltbad thermal baths, located at 1,500 metres above sea level. Thedi Suter/Keystone Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli just below Monte Tamaro in canton Ticino, Switzerland. Built between 1990 - 1996. Keystone Sales building of Harting Deutschland GmbH in Minden, Germany. Built between 1999-2001. Keystone One of the latest Botta buildings: the FORTYSEVEN thermal wellness centre in Baden, Switzerland, opened in November 2021. Ennio Leanza/Keystone This content was published on April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 minutes Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) 80 Jahre Botta 日本語 (ja) マリオ・ボッタ氏の作品 More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Film Selection SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
