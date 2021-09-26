“Yes” camp celebrates marriage for all result
- Deutsch Ehe für alle (original)
- Español Sí al matrimonio homosexual
- Français Le camp du «oui» au mariage pour toutes et tous exhulte
- عربي الزواج المدني للجميع
- Pусский «Брак для всех»
- 日本語 同性婚合法化案の可決に喜びの声
- Italiano Matrimonio per tutte e tutti, il campo del "sì"
Swiss voters have said “yes” to marriage for all. Members of the campaign committee celebrated the result in Bern. We were on the ground for their first reactions.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.