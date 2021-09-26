Navigation

“Yes” camp celebrates marriage for all result

This content was published on September 26, 2021 - 15:13

Swiss voters have said “yes” to marriage for all. Members of the campaign committee celebrated the result in Bern. We were on the ground for their first reactions.

