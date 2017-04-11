Apr 11, 2017 - 11:20

Roger Federer and Andy Murray have been entertaining fans in an unusual practice session on a raft on the River Limmat in Zurich. The bridge overlooking the floating court hosted around 1,000 curious onlookers on Monday. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

In the evening the two played a friendly “Match for Africa”, with the proceeds of the 11,000 tickets in the packed Hallenstadion going towards the Roger Federer Foundationexternal link, which supports children in southern Africa. It is the third such charity match organised by Federer.

The crowd were treated to many entertaining exchanges – sporting and verbal – in the light-hearted match, with Federer eventually beating the British world number one. Murray will be hoping to get his revenge – and more importantly raise more money – on November 7, when Federer will head to Glasgow for “Andy Murray Liveexternal link”.





swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts