message salon 1996 - 2021

  • Message salon, Ankerstarsse, Zurich 1996 - 1997. The name derives from the neighbourhood of numerous massage salons (parlours). Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • Already in the early days, a core of artists formed around the message salon. Ankerstrasse, Zurich, 1998. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • Message salon camping site with snack bar, 1999. From 1998 to 2000, Esther Eppstein toured the country in an art caravan. The mobile exhibition space is now part of the collection of the Migros Museum of Contemporary Art. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • From 2001 to 2006 Eppstein occupied a shop with her message salon at Rigiplatz in Zurich. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • In September 2006, message salon opened the art space Perla-Mode on Langstrasse in Zurich. The artist Kerim Seiler installed a "clone" on the roof, a copy of those wooden "Tags" that had already been seen in public spaces on other squares and continents. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • Stini Arn and Ehfa Hiltbrunner presented their first joint exhibition at message salon in 2009. Later, the interior of the Perla-Mode space became an organism that could be entered and experienced. Within "jungle fever", transformed animals, sprawling plants and disturbing sounds spread out into a forest. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • In the exhibition "Live in Galleries", Veli Silver & Amos Angeles trailed the worldwide spread of the phenomenon of graffiti and provoked with their works a debate about what graffiti is and where this movement is developing or could develop. Zurich, 2011 Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • Since the beginning of the art space message salon in 1996, Eppstein has taken photographs and presented the images sporadically in different forms over the years. The 58 analogue albums of 100 photos each from the Perla-Mode era (2006 to 2013) served as the basis for the book "Esther Eppstein message salon", which was published by Scheidegger & Spiess in 2016. The 58 original Perla-Mode photo albums were purchased by the Kunsthaus Zürich for its collection in 2018. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • At the end of December 2013, the era of Perla-Mode on Langstrasse came to an end for the message salon. In "The Memorial Window", the Israeli artist Roy Menachem Markovich built a kind of altar with found material from the Perla-Mode building, made of scraps of wood, pieces of fabric and paper, withered and still living plants, stones, glass jars and lamps. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • In 2015, Eppstein founded the message salon embassy as "Madame l'Ambassadeur Esther Eppstein", who invites international artists to spend time in Zurich. Expeditions into the Zurich art scene create encounters and networking in off-spaces, institutions or galleries, striking new friendships and collaborations. At the end of each residency, a "zine" is published in a limited edition, which is presented and celebrated at a public event. Esther Eppstein/message salon
  • Detail of the exhibition "The Non Conference Papers" by Esther Eppstein on message salon embassy at the art space "Die Diele" in Zurich, August 2020, with the portrait "Madame l'Ambassadeurr" painted by Maria Pomiansky. Esther Eppstein/message salon
