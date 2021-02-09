Minimising the threat of melting glaciers

Meltwater from glaciers can pose a serious threat to villages in the valleys. Stored in vast sub-glacial lakes, it can break suddenly through the ice to cause flooding and damage. Can it be controlled?

This content was published on February 9, 2021 - 14:00

Swiss public television SRF journeyed deep into the Plaine-Morte glacier to find out. It’s a fascinating hidden ice world – and a constant threat to the village of Lenk below. Influenced by global climate change, the glacier collects over a billion litres of meltwater every summer – water that threatens to break out suddenly and cause flooding. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)