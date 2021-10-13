Navigation

Model 33 at the Biennale

  • Model 33: Every day, Annabelle Marlhes crosses the Swiss border by train. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
  • She studies musicology in Geneva. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
  • On the way home from school, she listens to the music she has on her phone playlist. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
  • Each place she passes corresponds to a piece of music. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
  • It takes 59 minutes to get there. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
  • With the music in her head, she works on her model. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise
    October 13, 2021

