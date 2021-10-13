Culture Model 33 at the Biennale Model 33: Every day, Annabelle Marlhes crosses the Swiss border by train. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise She studies musicology in Geneva. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise On the way home from school, she listens to the music she has on her phone playlist. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise Each place she passes corresponds to a piece of music. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise It takes 59 minutes to get there. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise With the music in her head, she works on her model. Équipe du Pavillon Suisse de la 17e Biennale d’architecture de Venise This content was published on October 13, 2021 - 09:00 October 13, 2021 - 09:00 Other languages: 4 Español (es) Modelo 33 en la Bienal Português (pt) Modelo 33 na Bienal 中文 (zh) 威尼斯建筑双年展上的33号模型 日本語 (ja) ビエンナーレの模型33 More More #LocarnoCloseup SWI swissinfo.ch brings you diversified coverage of the most prestigious Swiss film festival. Turn on and tune in! Tags: Culture Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
