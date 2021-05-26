Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Monitoring wastewater for Covid-19

Since their discovery of the novel coronavirus in Swiss wastewater samples in February 2020, teams of researchers in Lausanne, Zurich and Basel have been  mapping sewage using a painstaking process to provide detailed assessments of the virus’s progression.

This content was published on May 26, 2021 - 16:47

Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Join the conversation!

With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

You can Login or register here.