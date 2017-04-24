Mont-Soliel A mountain dedicated to renewable energy
Located above Saint-Imier, in the French-speaking part of the canton of Bern, the Mont-Soleil power station aims to promote and develop solar energy in Switzerland. In its 25 years of existence, it has welcomed more than 750'000 visitors, some of them very illustrious.
A visit to the solar power station of Mont-Soleil is often paired with that of nearby wind turbines. Mont-Soleil and neighboring Mont-Croisin host the largest wind farm in the country - with 16 turbines - making the area the mecca for renewable energy in Switzerland.
(All images: Keystone and BKW)