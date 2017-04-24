Since its inauguration 25 years ago, Mont-Soleil has welcomed more than half a million visitors, including former UN chief Kofi Annan in 2009.

Rain showers failed to dampen the enthusiasm surrounding the inauguration of the Mont-Soleil solar plant in 1992.

One of the key objectives of the Mont-Soleil solar plant is to inform the public about solar power generation.

Solar energy production in Switzerland has increased from 1 million kWh in 1990 to 1 billion kWh 25 years later.

Former Swiss cabinet minister Adolf Ogi and Bernese politician Ueli Augsburger congratulate each other on the inauguration of the solar plant.

The upper slopes of the Jura mountains are an ideal place for harnessing solar and wind energy.

Apr 24, 2017 - 11:59

Located above Saint-Imier, in the French-speaking part of the canton of Bern, the Mont-Soleil power station aims to promote and develop solar energy in Switzerland. In its 25 years of existence, it has welcomed more than 750'000 visitors, some of them very illustrious.



A visit to the solar power station of Mont-Soleil is often paired with that of nearby wind turbines. Mont-Soleil and neighboring Mont-Croisin host the largest wind farm in the country - with 16 turbines - making the area the mecca for renewable energy in Switzerland.

(All images: Keystone and BKW)