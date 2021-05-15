Narcissi
A narcissus trail around Les Avants above Lake Geneva provides some views of the "White Snow" as wild narcissi bloom in May.
A narcissus trail around Les Avants above Lake Geneva provides some views of the "White Snow" as wild narcissi bloom in May.
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.