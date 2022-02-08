Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Nerve-stimulation device helps paralysed patients walk, cycle and swim

This content was published on February 8, 2022 - 14:17

(RTS/SWI swissinfo.ch)

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?