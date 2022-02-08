Science Nerve-stimulation device helps paralysed patients walk, cycle and swim This content was published on February 8, 2022 - 14:17 February 8, 2022 - 14:17 (RTS/SWI swissinfo.ch) More More How easy is it for foreign students to study in Swiss universities? Swiss universities are increasingly popular with foreign students, even in coronavirus pandemic times. Tags: Sci & Tech Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.