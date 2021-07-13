Navigation

Nina Stoessinger - fitting the clothes to the words we use C

  • Nina at her desk at the Frere-Jones Type design studio. The office is in the Gowns neighborhood in Brooklyn. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • When asked about inspiration, Nina says: "Letters are everywhere." © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • And books are full of letters. The design studio reference library is stacked with specialist literature and beautiful folios. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Nina is reviewing and discussing some changes on a font in development with chief designer Tobias Frere-Jones. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Nina's view from her office window of downtown Brooklyn. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Browsing through a neighborhood book box somewhere in Brooklyn. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Nina at work in the Gowns neighborhood office in Brooklyn. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Pushing her bicycle, Nina is on her way home from work. © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • "Going into Manhattan from Brooklyn, now that feels like a trip to New York! I love the city, especially now that the life and vibrancy have returned." © Andrew Lichtenstein
  • Nina also started to teach a type design course at Yale School of Art. A gratifying experience - to be able to pass knowledge on to interested students. 2021 Andrew Lichtenstein
  • To wind down from a hectic day at work, Nina likes to take a walk through the Brooklyn Green-Wood cemetery. 2021 Andrew Lichtenstein
