Nina Stoessinger - fitting the clothes to the words we use C

Nina Stoessinger - fitting the clothes to the words we use

Nina at her desk at the Frere-Jones Type design studio. The office is in the Gowns neighborhood in Brooklyn.

When asked about inspiration, Nina says: "Letters are everywhere."

And books are full of letters. The design studio reference library is stacked with specialist literature and beautiful folios.

Nina is reviewing and discussing some changes on a font in development with chief designer Tobias Frere-Jones.

Nina's view from her office window of downtown Brooklyn.

Browsing through a neighborhood book box somewhere in Brooklyn.

Nina at work in the Gowns neighborhood office in Brooklyn.

Pushing her bicycle, Nina is on her way home from work.

"Going into Manhattan from Brooklyn, now that feels like a trip to New York! I love the city, especially now that the life and vibrancy have returned."

Nina also started to teach a type design course at Yale School of Art. A gratifying experience - to be able to pass knowledge on to interested students.

To wind down from a hectic day at work, Nina likes to take a walk through the Brooklyn Green-Wood cemetery.

This content was published on July 13, 2021 - 14:25
