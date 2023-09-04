No EU deal: Swiss power grid at risk

Swiss electricity companies are warning that a lack of agreement with the European Union over energy supplies is hampering Switzerland’s ability to import electricity and could compromise its grid stability.

This content was published on September 4, 2023 - 09:00

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

In 2017 the Swiss voted to adopt the Energy Strategy 2050, which includes the phasing out of nuclear power and the expansion of renewable energies. This is likely to create an electricity deficit at a time when demand is increasing. Switzerland will remain dependent on imports for the foreseeable future.

However, supply depends on Swiss access to the market and how much other countries in the interconnected grid can spare. There is no electricity agreement with the EU that defines the integration of the Swiss power sector into the larger European energy system. The Swiss government is trying to negotiate a whole package of new agreements with the EU, including one on energy, but progress is slow.

The Association of Swiss Electricity Companies is warning that Switzerland will not be able to achieve its energy and climate targets by 2050 without a high level of acceptance for new energy infrastructure and close energy cooperation with the EU. We take a closer look at Switzerland’s electricity landscape in this short explainer video.