This content was published on December 3, 2018 1:23 PM Dec 3, 2018 - 13:23

One year before its 70th birthday, Zurich’s speciality trade fair Züspa has closed its doors for the last time. The reason? Visitor numbers have gradually declined in recent years while exhibitors have been selling significantly fewer products. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)



