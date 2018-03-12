<iframe title="The latest horse meat scandal:" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43964412' width='640' height='360' name='The latest horse meat scandal:'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above.

This content was published on March 12, 2018 4:11 PM Mar 12, 2018 - 16:11