French research that monitored participants over the course of seven years has found a link between the intake of ultra-processed food and cancer. According to the researchers, if over 10% of the food people eat is made in an industrial process, the mortality rate can increase by 14%. The result is particularly alarming given the proportion of these products on Swiss supermarket shelves.
nouvo What's on your plate?By Céline Stegmüller
French research that monitored participants over the course of seven years has found a link between the intake of ultra-processed food and cancer. According to the researchers, if over 10% of the food people eat is made in an industrial process, the mortality rate can increase by 14%. The result is particularly alarming given the proportion of these products on Swiss supermarket shelves.