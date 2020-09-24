On set in Geneva
Masks for all, strict disinfection protocols and lots of overtime due to additional planning: the film industry has been hindered by the pandemic, but not completely stopped.This content was published on September 24, 2020 - 11:00
After coming to a halt during the first few critical months of the outbreak, the shoot of the film “A temporary story” was recently able to start up again, but under certain conditions. The crew first gathered in Luxembourg to complete the interior shots and then moved to Geneva to shoot the outdoor scenes. Here's what shooting a film during a pandemic looks like.
