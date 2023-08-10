Navigation

One day at the refinery Metalor

  • Metal refineries process precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum or palladium. SWI swissinfo.ch visits Metalor, one of the world’s largest refineries based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Refineries have various customers ranging from banks, industrial customers and watch manufacturers. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Precious metals are melted during the atomisation process with high-pressure jet pumps. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Following this process, the molten metal is poured into rectangular moulds. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Here gold bars are produced. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • In addition to gold bars, parts for industries are also produced. For example, parts and components for watches or electronics. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Precious metals enter and leave the refinery in various shapes. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • To ensure that all precious metals remain in the production rooms, individuals leaving the building have to pass through a security check, similar to airport security checks. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
    August 10, 2023

