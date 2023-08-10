Multinational companies One day at the refinery Metalor Metal refineries process precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum or palladium. SWI swissinfo.ch visits Metalor, one of the world’s largest refineries based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Refineries have various customers ranging from banks, industrial customers and watch manufacturers. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Precious metals are melted during the atomisation process with high-pressure jet pumps. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Following this process, the molten metal is poured into rectangular moulds. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Here gold bars are produced. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch In addition to gold bars, parts for industries are also produced. For example, parts and components for watches or electronics. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Precious metals enter and leave the refinery in various shapes. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch To ensure that all precious metals remain in the production rooms, individuals leaving the building have to pass through a security check, similar to airport security checks. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch This content was published on August 10, 2023 - 10:33 August 10, 2023 - 10:33 Vera Leysinger More from this author | Multimedia Other language: 1 Français (fr) Une journée dans la raffinerie Metalor You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss federal elections 2023 It's time to decide who sits in the Swiss parliament by casting your vote in the federal elections on October 22. Here's our election guide.
