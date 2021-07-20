The Swiss woman who made a splash in Boston

Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent over two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.
This content was published on July 20, 2021 - 09:00
Not content to mind her own business, Susan studied journalism in Boston so she’d have the perfect excuse to put herself in other people’s shoes and worlds. When not writing, she presents and produces podcasts and videos.
Having grown up swimming in the River Rhine in Basel, Renata wants to get people swimming in the once badly-polluted Charles. The CRC is developing plans for a swim park that would give Bostonians the chance to enjoy the river that inspired the song “Dirty Water” by The StandellsExternal link.
The gallery below shows Renata on both sides of the “big pond”:
We first met Renata in 2018. This episode of The Swiss Connection podcast was updated during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Renata also consulted on this travelling exhibition on urban swimming: