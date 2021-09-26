Navigation

Opponents react to the victory of “marriage for all”

This content was published on September 26, 2021 - 19:16

Swiss voters have resoundingly accepted the proposal to extend same-sex couples full marital and adoptive rights. On Sunday, we gathered some of the first reactions from the group who had fought against this societal change.

