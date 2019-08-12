Delegates from all over the world are gathering in the lakeside town of Montreux this week for their annual Swiss Abroad Congress, focusing on how society can tackle the major challenges ahead.

The Organisation for the Swiss Abroad (OSA) represents the interests of the so-called Fifth Switzerland - the 760,000 or so Swiss living abroad. They have invited leading figures from the world of economics, science and Swiss politics to discuss issues such as the effect of digitalisation on the workplace, migration and the mobility of the future.

Is Switzerland meeting the millennium targets?

The Congress will also address the Millennium Goals. In 2015 Switzerland signed the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with its 17 goals (SDGs), strategies to improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, while tackling climate change and working to preserve the environment.

Daniel Dubas from the Federal Office for Spatial Development (ARE) is a government delegate for Agenda 2030. He told swissinfo.ch about the Alpine country's commitment to SDG 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change. Sylvie Durrer, Director of the Swiss Federal Office for Gender Equality, talks about SDG 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

