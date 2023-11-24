Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Patricia Highsmith's work on celluloid

  • Alfred Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train" (with Stewart Granger, left, and Robert Walker) was based on Highsmith's first novel, and shot the writer to early fame. Keystone / Str
  • Dennis Hopper (right) and Swiss actor Bruno Ganz in Wim Wenders' "The American Friend" (1977). Copyright © Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Alain Delon played the character Ripley in "Purple Noon" (Plein Soleil, 1960). Highsmith didn't like the film's adaptation, especially its "moralistic" ending, contrary to the writer's carefully plotted stories based on "perfect crimes". Copyright © Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Todd Haynes' "Carol", with Rooney Mara (left) and Cate Blanchett, 2015. ©weinstein Company/courtesy Everett Collection
  • Matt Damon (left) reincarnated "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999) along Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. The film is a remake of "Purple Noon". ©paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
    This content was published on November 24, 2023 - 12:15

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

    Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.