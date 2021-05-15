Phantom Culture

Nicolas Field, Thomas Florin and Christian Valleise forming 'Xplus' an experimental music group for the occasion, using the stage and technical support of the Théâtre Forum Meyrin. The venue was forced to cancel it's entire season, and decided to offer it's stage and technicians to artists wishing to experiment on the grand stage. Each project lasted for one week - but no audience was allowed. Mark Henley

Members of 'Théâtre du Fil' at the Cinema Sputnik where they are programmed to perform 'Je reviens te chercher'. The show was due to open in late April, while no-one knew if this was going to be possible. The final announcement for the reopening of theatres only came a few days prior to the actual opening night and the performance went ahead as scheduled. Audience numbers were however severely limited to 20, rather than a planned 80. Mark Henley

The Covid crisis is also inspiring to take entirely new directions, escaping to become a vegetable gardener once a week. Director and Cameraman David Huwiler at work in a field outside Meinier in the Geneva countryside. Mark Henley

Zoé Cappon singing the Swiss curve of Covid during a rehersal for 'Je reviens te chercher' due to open on 20th April. It was only on the following day that the easing of covid restrictions were annouced, meaning that the show, due to open on the 20th April could go ahead as had been planned, with the preview taking place the first day that theatrical performances became legal again. The audience, masked and seated was however restricted to 20 instead of the planned 80. Mark Henley

Dancers from the Ballet Junior Genève, in an experimental training performance at the Muséum d'histoire naturelle. Despite having no public performances, the dancers have to keeping training and keep being challenged. The twenty dancers, each responding differently to the museum, its exhibitions and spaces. A video was shot to document this experiment. The Museum was closed to the public. Mark Henley

Rehearsal for a concert with music by the composers Nielsen and Stravinski by the Orchestre Suisse Romande, under the direction of Jukka-Pekka Saraste in the Victoria Hall. The eventual concert was performed without an audience, and streamed live on the radio. Mark Henley

The empty Victoria Hall theatre. Mark Henley

A member of the video team recording some DJ sets for the Antigel festival's 'Grand Central' nightclub. Here DJ Angelo Repetto is performing a live session which later will be streamed as one of the few actual manifestations of the large annual festival, closed down due to Covid. Mark Henley

Julien and Sophie are learning the design of their make-up under the professional guidance of Arnaud Buchs, for the Théâtre du Fil's performance of 'Je reviens te chercher.' Mark Henley

Brasilian violinist Rosnei Tuon from the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande preparing to give a series of short solo performances in a flower shop in central Geneva. He will perform for a single member of the public each time, once the shop has closed. This initiative based on a German idea, takes place in different locations across the city, and is free, a way to remain in contact with the public during Covid. Mark Henley

Katia runs the 'Grand Central' nightclub of the Antigel Festival. She is giving a foot massage to the manager of 'Motel Campo', a nightclub and art space for which they were recording DJ streaming sessions for later online distribution. It was one of few actual manifestations of the Antigel Festival almost completely cancelled by Covid. Mark Henley

The saxophone quartet 'Quadratic' is having a rehearsal for the first time in months in a room at the AMR (an association for improvised music), in the Pâquis district of Geneva. Mark Henley

The artist Fabien Clerc at work in his studio at Motel Campo. He is working with ceramics and making some first material tests for a commissioned piece. Mark Henley

Cyril Vandenbeusch in a studio he shares with another photographer at Picto. He is researching new possibilities of high resolution reproductions of artwork. Mark Henley

Filming experimental performance with dancer Lucie Eidenbenz of her project 'Just don't make it look like Dance' reflecting on her experience of being invited to perform in Iran, where dance is banned, on stage at Théâtre Forum Meyrin, with Sofia Kouloukouri Camille Poudret Hervé Munz and cameraman : David Huwiler (who you saw working in a vegetable garden on another picture). Mark Henley

Phantom pain describes the feeling of pain in a part of the body that is no longer physically present, usually as a result of an accident or amputation. It is similar with phantom culture - the culture is there, even if the audience belonging to it is missing.

This content was published on May 15, 2021 - 10:00

Mark Henley, images and Thomas Kern, Text and Editing

The ongoing Covid crisis has affected every one of us. But one group has been particularly affected by the restrictive measures, and still are; those working in the cultural sector. Over the past year they have had to face this existentialist question: Does culture exist without an audience?

Closed concert halls, empty opera houses, small theatres, clubs, museums, galleries, cinemas and many other unnamed places dedicated to the performance and presentation of culture. This has been their reality since the lockdown measure were announced.

Mark Henley wanted to know more about the living conditions of those in the cultural industry that somehow tried to continue living and practising their profession. He spoke to friends, mostly professional dancers about difficult training conditions, and how they kept practicing without performing.

For Henley, a journey began through the city that has been home to the English photographer for several years. Geneva's cultural scene is not his milieu, but as a photojournalist, immersing himself in foreign worlds is part of his everyday life. He accessed theatre stages and empty auditoriums, museums and artists' studios, and in everything he got to see, he was almost always the only spectator.

Exhibition An extended selection of images of Phantom Culture by Mark Henley will be shown at Flux Laboratory, Rue de la Muse 5, Geneva, from 10 to 25th June, 2021 and later in September at the Théâtre Forum in Meyrin. End of insertion

Through this self-commissioned project, Henley met many artists and gained insight into the toil, perseverance and dedication of their work, which in our society is often considered more of a hobby and often does not get the appreciation it deserves.

With the recent relaxation of lockdown measures, certain events have sprouted back to life. Henley’s documentation work is over; he will miss the encounters but his images remain with us.